Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Blackrock (BLK), E*Trade Financial (ETFC) and Regency Centers (REG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Blackrock (BLK), E*Trade Financial (ETFC) and Regency Centers (REG).

Blackrock (BLK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock today and set a price target of $630.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $544.32, close to its 52-week high of $576.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $547.00, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $605.00 price target.

E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

Compass Point analyst Christopher Allen maintained a Hold rating on E*Trade Financial today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 62.1% success rate. Allen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Raymond James Financial, Interactive Brokers, and Stifel Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for E*Trade Financial with a $43.14 average price target.

Regency Centers (REG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Hold rating on Regency Centers today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Invitation Homes, and American Assets.

Regency Centers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.85, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

