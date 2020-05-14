Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Blackrock (BLK) and Diamondrock (DRH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackrock (BLK) and Diamondrock (DRH).

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $485.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $517.56 average price target.

Diamondrock (DRH)

Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is ranked #5013 out of 6546 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Diamondrock with a $7.00 average price target.

