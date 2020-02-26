Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Bank Of Montreal (BMO), Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Element Financial (OtherELEEF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bank Of Montreal (BMO), Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Element Financial (ELEEF).

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

In a report released today, Mario Mendonca from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal, with a price target of C$105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Mendonca is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Mendonca covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Bank Of Nova Scotia, and Sun Life Financial.

Bank Of Montreal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.61, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

In a report released today, Sohrab Movahedi from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia, with a price target of C$82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Movahedi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 64.3% success rate. Movahedi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Nova Scotia with a $58.95 average price target, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$80.00 price target.

Element Financial (ELEEF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial today and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.54, close to its 52-week high of $10.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.7% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equitable Group, IGM Financial, and CI Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Element Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.48, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.