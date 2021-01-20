Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Bank of America (BAC) and Exor (OtherEXXRF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank of America (BAC) and Exor (EXXRF).

Bank of America (BAC)

UBS analyst Saul Martinez maintained a Hold rating on Bank of America yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.77, close to its 52-week high of $35.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Martinez is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Martinez covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.88, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Exor (EXXRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marco Baccaglio maintained a Buy rating on Exor on January 18 and set a price target of EUR76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.23, close to its 52-week high of $83.62.

Baccaglio has an average return of 12.1% when recommending Exor.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #3679 out of 7233 analysts.

Exor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.92.

