Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO), Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) and SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO), Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) and SEI Investments Company (SEIC).

Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Argo Group International Holdings today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.60, close to its 52-week high of $55.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Argo Group International Holdings with a $60.00 average price target.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Texas Capital Bancshares yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Texas Capital Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $76.95, a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on SEI Investments Company yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.01, close to its 52-week high of $63.67.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 70.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

SEI Investments Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.25.

