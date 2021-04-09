Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Arbor Realty (ABR), Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Arbor Realty (ABR), Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI).

Arbor Realty (ABR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Arbor Realty yesterday and set a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.17, close to its 52-week high of $17.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arbor Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75.

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Nasdaq yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $153.52, close to its 52-week high of $153.72.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 69.5% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nasdaq with a $157.44 average price target.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.58, close to its 52-week high of $31.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 71.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Transportation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.86.

