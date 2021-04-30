Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Aon (AON), Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) and First Busey (BUSE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Aon (AON), Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) and First Busey (BUSE).

Aon (AON)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Aon, with a price target of $287.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $251.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aon with a $245.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Dime Community Bancshares, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.12, close to its 52-week high of $33.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 73.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dime Community Bancshares with a $34.33 average price target.

First Busey (BUSE)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on First Busey. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.98, close to its 52-week high of $26.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Busey is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.