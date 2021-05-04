Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Aon (AON), AvalonBay (AVB) and Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aon (AON), AvalonBay (AVB) and Hercules Capital (HTGC).

Aon (AON)

In a report issued on April 30, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aon, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $252.46, close to its 52-week high of $254.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 65.7% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Aon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $258.67, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

AvalonBay (AVB)

In a report issued on April 30, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AvalonBay, with a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $191.65, close to its 52-week high of $196.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Range Resources.

AvalonBay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.58, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Colliers Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

In a report issued on April 30, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hercules Capital, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.59, close to its 52-week high of $17.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Hercules Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.06, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

