Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Aon (AON) and Noah Holdings (NOAH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aon (AON) and Noah Holdings (NOAH).

Aon (AON)

In a report released today, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aon, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 53.2% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Aon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $232.25, which is a 41.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Noah Holdings (NOAH)

In a report released yesterday, Shengbo Tang from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Noah Holdings, with a price target of $37.06. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.48, close to its 52-week low of $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Tang is ranked #3357 out of 6169 analysts.

Noah Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.73.

