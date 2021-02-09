Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Aon (AON), Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OtherAPYRF) and BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aon (AON), Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) and BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG).

Aon (AON)

In a report issued on February 5, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Aon, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $225.64, close to its 52-week high of $238.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 62.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, Selective Insurance Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Aon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $230.00, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

In a report issued on February 5, Pammi Bir from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 73.4% success rate. Bir covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Dream Office Real Estate Investment, RioCan Real Estate Investment, and Brookfield Property Partners.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.78, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report issued on January 22, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$44.50 price target.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on BrightSphere Investment Group on February 5 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.70, close to its 52-week high of $21.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 69.5% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Investment Corp.

BrightSphere Investment Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

