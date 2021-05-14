Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Annaly Capital (NLY), Coresite Realty (COR) and Brewin Dolphin (OtherBDNHF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Annaly Capital (NLY), Coresite Realty (COR) and Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF).

Annaly Capital (NLY)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Annaly Capital yesterday and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.99, close to its 52-week high of $9.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Annaly Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.44, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.75 price target.

Coresite Realty (COR)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty on May 12 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 77.5% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Wideopenwest, and GDS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coresite Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $128.50, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

In a report released yesterday, Ben Bathurst from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin, with a price target of p400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.99, equals to its 52-week low of $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #1241 out of 7492 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brewin Dolphin with a $5.20 average price target.

