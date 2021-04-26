Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Equitable Group (OtherEQGPF) and American Express (AXP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Equitable Group (EQGPF) and American Express (AXP).

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

In a report issued on April 23, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ameriprise Financial, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $249.14, close to its 52-week high of $250.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 73.2% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameriprise Financial with a $258.13 average price target, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Equitable Group (EQGPF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Group on April 23 and set a price target of C$155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 55.5% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Asset Mng, Element Financial, and IGM Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Group with a $122.09 average price target.

American Express (AXP)

In a report issued on April 23, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Express, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.33, close to its 52-week high of $151.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 67.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $141.78, representing a 0.2% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

