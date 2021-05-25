Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: American Homes (AMH), Realogy (RLGY) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Homes (AMH), Realogy (RLGY) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY).

American Homes (AMH)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI reiterated a Hold rating on American Homes, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.12, close to its 52-week high of $38.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and MGM Growth Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Homes with a $38.25 average price target, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Realogy (RLGY)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Realogy, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.82, close to its 52-week high of $19.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as M.D.C. Holdings, Tri Pointe, and PulteGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Realogy is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

In a report released yesterday, Sheila McGrath from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Property Partners, with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.56, close to its 52-week high of $18.57.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 48.9% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Four Corners Property, and Community Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Property Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $18.22, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.17 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.