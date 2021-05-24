Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: American Homes (AMH), NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (OtherNWHUF) and Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Homes (AMH), NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF) and Apollo Investment Corp (AINV).

American Homes (AMH)

In a report issued on May 21, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Homes, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.25, close to its 52-week high of $38.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 53.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Homes with a $38.13 average price target, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF)

In a report issued on May 21, Pammi Bir from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.76, close to its 52-week high of $11.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.7% success rate. Bir covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT with a $11.55 average price target, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.75 price target.

Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

In a report issued on May 21, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Investment Corp, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.07, close to its 52-week high of $15.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 70.5% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apollo Investment Corp with a $15.00 average price target, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

