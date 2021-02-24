Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Rayonier (RYN) and Essential Properties Realty (EPRT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Rayonier (RYN) and Essential Properties Realty (EPRT).

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on American Equity Investment Life today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Old Republic International, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Equity Investment Life is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.00, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rayonier (RYN)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.97, close to its 52-week high of $35.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

Rayonier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.00, which is a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Essential Properties Realty (EPRT)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Essential Properties Realty. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.39, close to its 52-week high of $26.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essential Properties Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.90, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EPRT: