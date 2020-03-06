Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS), Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Community Healthcare (CHCT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS), Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Community Healthcare (CHCT).

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.52, close to its 52-week low of $14.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #2923 out of 6278 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Eagle Point Credit Company and a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.74, close to its 52-week low of $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Eagle Point Credit Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Community Healthcare (CHCT)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Community Healthcare, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.92, close to its 52-week high of $52.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Community Healthcare with a $48.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.