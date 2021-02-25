Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Aker ASA (OtherAKAAF) and BNP Paribas (OtherBNPQY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aker ASA (AKAAF) and BNP Paribas (BNPQY).

Aker ASA (AKAAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Anders Holte maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA on February 23 and set a price target of NOK862.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.00, equals to its 52-week high of $87.00.

Holte has an average return of 91.2% when recommending Aker ASA.

According to TipRanks.com, Holte is ranked #6343 out of 7329 analysts.

Aker ASA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.84.

BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen maintained a Hold rating on BNP Paribas on February 23 and set a price target of EUR38.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Payen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BNP Paribas is a Hold with an average price target of $46.93, a 54.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold.

