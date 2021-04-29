Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: AFLAC (AFL), BankUnited (BKU) and Ares Capital (ARCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on AFLAC (AFL), BankUnited (BKU) and Ares Capital (ARCC).

AFLAC (AFL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Buy rating on AFLAC today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.52, close to its 52-week high of $54.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AFLAC with a $52.00 average price target.

BankUnited (BKU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on BankUnited today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.47, close to its 52-week high of $50.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

BankUnited has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Ares Capital (ARCC)

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on Ares Capital today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.37, close to its 52-week high of $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Plymouth Industrial Reit, New Residential Inv, and Home Point Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Capital with a $19.75 average price target, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

