Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Affiliated Managers (AMG), Boston Properties (BXP) and Progressive (PGR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Affiliated Managers (AMG), Boston Properties (BXP) and Progressive (PGR).

Affiliated Managers (AMG)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Affiliated Managers, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Affiliated Managers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.75, a 54.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boston Properties (BXP)

Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Boston Properties today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.2% and a 22.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mack-Cali Realty, Camden Property, and Simon Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $152.00, implying a 53.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $145.00 price target.

Progressive (PGR)

In a report released today, Joshua Shanker from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Progressive, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.5% success rate. Shanker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Everest Re.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Progressive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.63, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.