Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Affiliated Managers (AMG), AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Aon (AON)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Affiliated Managers (AMG), AGNC Investment (AGNC) and Aon (AON).

Affiliated Managers (AMG)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Affiliated Managers, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Affiliated Managers with a $72.60 average price target.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report released today, Henry Coffey from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $13.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Gladstone Investment, New Residential Inv, and PennyMac Financial.

AGNC Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.95, representing a 38.9% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Aon (AON)

In a report released today, Suneet Kamath from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Aon, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $191.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kamath is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Kamath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Renaissancere Holdings.

Aon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.75, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $232.00 price target.

