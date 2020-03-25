Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: Aegon (AEG) and Helgeland Sparebank (OtherHGDPF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aegon (AEG) and Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF).

Aegon (AEG)

Aegon received a Hold rating and a EUR3.81 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Peter Eliot yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #4108 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aegon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

Helgeland Sparebank received a Buy rating and a NOK96.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.00, close to its 52-week low of $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.9% and a 28.0% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Helgeland Sparebank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.