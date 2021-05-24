Analysts Conflicted on These Financial Names: ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR), Signature Bank (SBNY) and Rayonier (RYN)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR), Signature Bank (SBNY) and Rayonier (RYN).

ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on ACRES Commercial Realty on May 21 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.41, close to its 52-week high of $16.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

ACRES Commercial Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Signature Bank (SBNY)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Signature Bank, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $240.21, close to its 52-week high of $260.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 40.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Signature Bank is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $292.23.

Rayonier (RYN)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Hold rating on Rayonier on May 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.61, close to its 52-week high of $38.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, NexPoint Residential, and Equity Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rayonier with a $35.67 average price target, which is a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

