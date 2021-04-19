Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Whirlpool (WHR), Snap-on (SNA) and Foot Locker (FL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Whirlpool (WHR), Snap-on (SNA) and Foot Locker (FL).

Snap-on (SNA)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Snap-on, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $235.52, close to its 52-week high of $237.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 61.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap-on is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $235.00, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

