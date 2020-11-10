Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: VF (VFC) and Beyond Meat (BYND)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on VF (VFC) and Beyond Meat (BYND).

VF (VFC)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on VF yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Wolverine World Wide.

VF has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.93.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

In a report released yesterday, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Beyond Meat. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 63.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Beyond Meat with a $146.33 average price target.

