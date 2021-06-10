Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: United Natural Foods (UNFI) and The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on United Natural Foods (UNFI) and The Lovesac Company (LOVE).

United Natural Foods (UNFI)

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Hold rating on United Natural Foods yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 77.2% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United Natural Foods with a $36.50 average price target, a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

In a report released yesterday, Camilo Lyon from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.42, close to its 52-week high of $95.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 42.7% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Lovesac Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.00, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on June 8, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

