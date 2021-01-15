Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Tesla (TSLA), Five Below (FIVE) and Alimentation Couche Tard (OtherANCUF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tesla (TSLA), Five Below (FIVE) and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $950.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $845.00, close to its 52-week high of $884.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 76.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $544.42, which is a -35.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Edward Jones also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (FIVE)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Five Below on January 12 and set a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $194.53, close to its 52-week high of $195.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 78.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Five Below has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.50, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

In a report issued on January 12, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard, with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

Alimentation Couche Tard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.06, representing a 38.0% upside. In a report issued on December 28, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$51.00 price target.

