Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Target (TGT) and Five Below (FIVE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Target (TGT) and Five Below (FIVE).

Target (TGT)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Hold rating on Target yesterday and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $219.01, close to its 52-week high of $219.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $233.10, a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Five Below (FIVE)

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik maintained a Buy rating on Five Below today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $181.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $224.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.