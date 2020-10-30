Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Shopify (SHOP), Tiffany & Co (TIF) and Ralph Lauren (RL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Shopify (SHOP), Tiffany & Co (TIF) and Ralph Lauren (RL).

Shopify (SHOP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on Shopify today and set a price target of $1050.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $929.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shopify is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1145.67, representing a 17.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Tiffany & Co (TIF)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Tiffany & Co, with a price target of $131.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $130.79, close to its 52-week high of $134.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 61.0% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tiffany & Co is a Hold with an average price target of $127.38, implying a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.94, close to its 52-week low of $59.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Burlington Stores, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ralph Lauren is a Hold with an average price target of $76.30, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $85.00 price target.

