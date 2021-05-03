Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Shopify (SHOP), Mohawk (MHK) and Brunswick (BC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Shopify (SHOP), Mohawk (MHK) and Brunswick (BC).

Shopify (SHOP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Buy rating on Shopify on April 28 and set a price target of $1550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1182.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 74.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $1482.21 average price target, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1712.00 price target.

Mohawk (MHK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on Mohawk on April 29 and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $205.50, close to its 52-week high of $214.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $191.67, a -8.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Brunswick (BC)

In a report issued on April 29, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.13, close to its 52-week high of $109.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 69.7% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brunswick is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $119.80, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

