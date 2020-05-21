Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Ralph Lauren (RL) and Boot Barn (BOOT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ralph Lauren (RL) and Boot Barn (BOOT).

Ralph Lauren (RL)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ralph Lauren, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 33.7% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ralph Lauren with a $82.64 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boot Barn (BOOT)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna maintained a Sell rating on Boot Barn, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boot Barn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.