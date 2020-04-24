Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF), Unilever NV (OtherUNLVF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), Unilever NV (UNLVF) and Daimler (DDAIF).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

HSBC analyst Erwan Rambourg maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV yesterday and set a price target of EUR67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.01, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rambourg is ranked #1089 out of 6488 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.34, which is a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR70.00 price target.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Eva Quiroga maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV today and set a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Quiroga is ranked #2395 out of 6488 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.49, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR54.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Tim Rokossa from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #6175 out of 6488 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.95, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Independent Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR31.00 price target.

