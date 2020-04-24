Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF), Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Unilever NV (OtherUNLVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Unilever NV (UNLVF).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released yesterday, Piral Dadhania from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.01, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dadhania is ranked #4963 out of 6488 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $72.27 average price target, representing a 23.1% upside. In a report issued on April 9, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR67.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, John Ennis CFA from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.33.

CFA has an average return of 2.6% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4382 out of 6488 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.35, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF115.00 price target.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

Berenberg Bank analyst James Targett maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV today and set a price target of EUR49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 42.2% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Kraft Heinz, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.33, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR44.00 price target.

