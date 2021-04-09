Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Herbert Sturm maintained a Sell rating on PUMA SE NPV today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.55, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Sturm is ranked #7019 out of 7435 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.94.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

UBS analyst David Lesne maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR132.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.20, close to its 52-week high of $152.99.

Lesne has an average return of 13.4% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1155 out of 7435 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $162.23, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.