Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: PolarityTE (PTE) and Aspen Group (ASPU)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PolarityTE (PTE) and Aspen Group (ASPU).
PolarityTE (PTE)
In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on PolarityTE. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.79, close to its 52-week low of $0.78.
According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 49.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.
PolarityTE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.
Aspen Group (ASPU)
In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.40.
According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.
Aspen Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.
