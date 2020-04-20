Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Amazon (AMZN)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Amazon (AMZN).

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on O’Reilly Auto today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $367.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

O’Reilly Auto has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $356.45, representing a -4.6% downside. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $302.00 price target.

Amazon (AMZN)

Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $2480.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2410.46, close to its 52-week high of $2461.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2453.53, representing a 3.3% upside. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2400.00 price target.

