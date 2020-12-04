Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) and RealReal (REAL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) and RealReal (REAL).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

In a report released today, Brian McNamara from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 60.0% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.60.

RealReal (REAL)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on RealReal, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 71.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RealReal with a $18.00 average price target.

