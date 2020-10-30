Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF), Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on October 28, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.75, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners on October 26 and set a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6746 out of 7012 analysts.

Coca-Cola European Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.09, implying a 40.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded Daimler to Hold on October 26 and set a price target of EUR53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $66.05 average price target, which is a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Pareto also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR48.00 price target.

