Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and RH (RH)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and RH (RH).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.14, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #3611 out of 6924 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $125.77 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RH (RH)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on RH, with a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $330.55, close to its 52-week high of $335.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 80.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RH with a $284.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.