Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (OtherHBBHF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF).
Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
In a report issued on December 15, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.10.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.54.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)
In a report released yesterday, Thilo Kleibauer from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co, with a price target of EUR116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50.
Kleibauer has an average return of 10.2% when recommending HORNBACH Holding AG & Co.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co with a $141.59 average price target.
