Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (OtherHBBHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on December 15, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #2802 out of 7157 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.54.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

In a report released yesterday, Thilo Kleibauer from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co, with a price target of EUR116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50.

Kleibauer has an average return of 10.2% when recommending HORNBACH Holding AG & Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Kleibauer is ranked #3442 out of 7157 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co with a $141.59 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.