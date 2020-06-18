Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and General Motors (GM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and General Motors (GM).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Celine Pannuti from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF116.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $113.50, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Pannuti is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Pannuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Essity Aktiebolag AB, and Unilever NV.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.38, a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF112.00 price target.

General Motors (GM)

In a report released yesterday, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on General Motors, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Ford Motor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Motors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

