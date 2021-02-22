Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Diageo (OtherDGEAF)
Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Diageo (DGEAF).
Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA today and set a price target of CHF102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.63.
Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.
According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #4123 out of 7331 analysts.
Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.00, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.
Diageo (DGEAF)
In a report released today, Olivier Nicolai from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Diageo. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.62, close to its 52-week high of $43.07.
Nicolai has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Diageo.
According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is ranked #3134 out of 7331 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $45.63 average price target.
