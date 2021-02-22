Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Diageo (OtherDGEAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Diageo (DGEAF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, Martin Deboo from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.63.

Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #4123 out of 7331 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.82, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

Diageo (DGEAF)

In a report released today, Olivier Nicolai from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Diageo. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.62, close to its 52-week high of $43.07.

Nicolai has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is ranked #3134 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $45.63 average price target.

