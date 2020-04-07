Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and ASM International (OtherASMIY)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and ASM International (ASMIY).
Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.20.
According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #5386 out of 6228 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $110.30 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.
ASM International (ASMIY)
Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Hold rating on ASM International yesterday and set a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.25.
According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.7% and a 32.7% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.
Currently, the analyst consensus on ASM International is a Hold with an average price target of $113.45.
