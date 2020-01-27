Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Methanex (MEOH), Arista Networks (ANET) and Apple (AAPL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Methanex (MEOH), Arista Networks (ANET) and Apple (AAPL).

Methanex (MEOH)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Buy rating on Methanex yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 85.7% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Methanex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.57.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks on January 23 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $238.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.61, implying a -12.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Apple (AAPL)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $318.31, close to its 52-week high of $323.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Muller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, and Cisco Systems.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $303.14, a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $296.00 price target.

