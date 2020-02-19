Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Mercer International (MERC), Huntsman (HUN) and Dana Holding (DAN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Mercer International (MERC), Huntsman (HUN) and Dana Holding (DAN).

Mercer International (MERC)

In a report issued on February 17, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mercer International, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.52, close to its 52-week low of $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Clearwater Paper.

Mercer International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.33, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

Huntsman (HUN)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman on February 14 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntsman is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.25, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Alembic Global also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Dana Holding (DAN)

In a report issued on February 14, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dana Holding, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Dana Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

