Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Maxlinear (MXL), Snap-on (SNA) and Triumph Group (TGI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Maxlinear (MXL), Snap-on (SNA) and Triumph Group (TGI).

Maxlinear (MXL)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Maxlinear, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.85, close to its 52-week low of $18.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxlinear with a $23.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Snap-on (SNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Snap-on today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Roper Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

Snap-on has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.00, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Triumph Group (TGI)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Triumph Group, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Embraer SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Triumph Group with a $23.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.