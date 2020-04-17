Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Mattel (MAT) and Sonoco Products (SON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Mattel (MAT) and Sonoco Products (SON).

Mattel (MAT)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Conder from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Mattel. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Harley-Davidson, and Malibu Boats.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mattel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

Sonoco Products (SON)

In a report released yesterday, Gabrial Hajde from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Sonoco Products. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 17.6% success rate. Hajde covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Crown Holdings, and AptarGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sonoco Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.67, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

