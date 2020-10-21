Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Lowe’s (LOW), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Lowe’s (LOW), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Albertsons Companies (ACI).

Lowe’s (LOW)

KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $177.09, close to its 52-week high of $180.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Thomas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Central Garden Pet, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lowe’s with a $185.32 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $142.48, close to its 52-week high of $145.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 64.7% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procter & Gamble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $149.15, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Albertsons Companies today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 60.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albertsons Companies with a $17.75 average price target, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ACI: