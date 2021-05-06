Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: LGI Homes (LGIH) and Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LGI Homes (LGIH) and Performance Food Group (PFGC).

LGI Homes (LGIH)

BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt maintained a Hold rating on LGI Homes yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $172.11, close to its 52-week high of $179.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Taylor Morrison, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LGI Homes is a Hold with an average price target of $152.50, representing a -13.5% downside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.29, close to its 52-week high of $59.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 78.8% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Roadhouse, Kura Sushi USA, and Domino’s Pizza.

Performance Food Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

