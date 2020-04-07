Analysts Conflicted on These Consumer Goods Names: Kraft Heinz (KHC), Wayfair (W) and Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kraft Heinz (KHC), Wayfair (W) and Ubiquiti Networks (UI).

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Sell rating on Kraft Heinz today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraft Heinz is a Hold with an average price target of $28.00.

Wayfair (W)

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 58.4% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Boingo Wireless, and Mercadolibre.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.86, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse reiterated a Sell rating on Ubiquiti Networks, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.9% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, CommScope Holding, and Cisco Systems.

Ubiquiti Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $121.00, a -22.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

